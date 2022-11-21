Society UNICEF promotes power of sport for development of Vietnamese children The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam has called on the community to promote the power of sport to drive inclusion; build skills, competencies, confidence and to support mental wellbeing of children and adolescents in Vietnam, on the occasion of World Children’s Day (WCD) (November 20).

Society Tay Ninh speeds up administrative reform The Centre for Public Administrative Services of Tay Ninh has shown strong performance in its operations, winning great satisfaction from locals, contributing to speeding up administrative reform and enhancing the openness and transparency of the local public services.

Society Top legislator meets Vietnamese people in Cambodia National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 20 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to the country and his attendance at the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Society Sick sailor of foreign ship saved in Vietnamese waters The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) in the central city of Da Nang said on November 20 that it has rescued a sailor of a foreign ship, who suddenly fell ill while the ship was going through Vietnamese waters.