Ba Ria-Vung Tau economy grows in Q1 The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 driven by a surge in industrial production, port services and domestic travel.

Vietnamese electric motorbike start-up gets foreign funding Dat Bike, a Vietnamese technology start-up that plans to make electric motorbikes, has raised 2.6 million USD in a pre-series A funding from Singapore's Jungle Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Hustle Fund, and iSeed Ventures.

Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,190 VND per USD on April 19, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 16).

Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.