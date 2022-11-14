Business FDI a feasible funding source for realty industry Real estate enterprises should actively find alternative funding sources such as foreign direct investment (FDI) capital flow to curb their capital shortage as popular capital mobilisation channels for the realty industry have been tightened.

Business M&A in renewable energy recorded despite economic downturn Despite concerns about a recession, economists said merger and acquisition(M&A) activities in the renewable energy industry still have much potential.

Business Vietnam, India foster cooperation in innovation, startup A Vietnam-India Startup Forum was held in a hybrid format on November 12, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.