Business Bac Ninh sees rise in number of newly-established firms As many as 2,390 newly-established firms and 771 subordinate units with a total registered capital of over 24.12 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) were set up in northern Bac Ninh province last year, up 2 percent in number and 8.6 percent in capital.

Business UNDP vows to accompany Vietnam in development process Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen promised to closely coordinate with and contribute to the building and implementation of socio-economic development strategies and plans of Vietnam in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business Reference exchange rate revised down by 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND per USD on January 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.