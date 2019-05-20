The mobile phones confiscated by customs officials at Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Authorities recently seized a large number of mobile phones at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, which were transported from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, said customs officials at the airport on May 20.



Officials examined a 35-year-old RoK national and discovered 418 used mobile phones in his personal luggage. The illegal batch of goods is estimated to be worth nearly 3 billion VND (128,300 USD).



The male passenger boarded a flight from Seoul to Vietnam without declaring his luggage.



Customs officials said used mobile phones, including refurbished ones, are among products banned from import in Vietnam.



The case is being further investigated.–VNA



