Hanoi (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) earned trillions of VND in revenue in the initial three quarters of this year.



Specifically, it earned over 3.9 trillion VND (169.5 million USD) from sales and services just in the third quarter, raising the total to about 12 trillion VND between the beginning of this year to September 30, up 15.8 percent year-on-year.



Revenues from financial activities hiked from 893 billion VND in 2017 to over 1.1 trillion VND this year. Profits in affiliated companies reached 257 billion VND, up 43 percent.



By the end of the third quarter, ACV’s after-tax profit for the year so far had topped 4.9 trillion VND, up 67 percent annually. As of September 30, 2018, its total assets reached more than 53.5 trillion VND.



ACV leaders attributed the growing revenue to increasing passenger and cargo volume at airports and rising aviation service fees in line with the Decision No.2345/QD-BGTVT by the Ministry of Transport.



Economists forecast that ACV could increase its revenue by an additional 1.081 billion VND each year thanks to the new aviation service fees. –VNA