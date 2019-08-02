Planes at Cat Bi airport in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

– The Cat Bi airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong and Van Don airport in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh will be temporarily closed from 12:00 on August 2 to 12:00 on August 3 due to the approaching storm Wipha.Wipha, with winds near its centre having a velocity of 75-90 km per hour and gusts reaching the force 12 speed of 118 km per hour, is moving west at a speed of 5 to 10 km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.It is expected to move onto the mainland from Quang Ninh to Thai Binh provinces in late afternoon on August 2, and then weaken into a low pressure system.Many airlines have also adjusted their flight schedules to ensure aviation safety, with many flights to and from the two above-mentioned airports cancelled on August 2.Vietjet Air will cancel all flights to and from Hai Phong on August 2 and 3, with 11 flights on August 2 and 13 on the next day. Some other flights are expected to be affectedMeanwhile, Jetstar Pacific is cancelling two flights to and from Hai Phong’s Cat Bi airport on August 2 and adjusting the time of some flights on several other routes.The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will cancel five flights on the route between Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 and one flight on August 3, while adjusting time of several flights to Hai Phong.Bamboo Airways also redirects several flights from Hai Phong to Hanoi and changes the departing time for others.-VNA