Airports of Thailand back in profit
Bangkok (VNA) – Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) recorded an 8.79 billion THB (249.64 million USD) net profit in fiscal 2023, compared with an 11.09 billion THB net loss in fiscal 2022 and expects returns to be close to pre-COVID levels next year.
Chief executive officer Kirati Kitmanawat said on November 21 that all six airports operated by the AoT showed better performance in the just concluded fiscal year as the post COVID-19 situation improved and the aviation and tourism sectors began recovering.
The AoT operates Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports. The fiscal year runs from October to end September.
In fiscal 2023, the six airports served 639,891 flights, up 62.22% year-on-year, handling 100.06 million passengers, up by 114.31%, Kirati said, noting hope that the number will be close to the pre-COVID amount of 120 million passengers in 2024.
The visa-free scheme of the government for the high season was raising the number of visitors. Specifically, the numbers rose from 13,000 to 16,000 a day for Chinese visitors, from 230 to 500 a day for Kazakhs, from 5,000 to 6,000 a day for Indians and from 3,000 to 4,500 a day for Taiwanese visitors.
From 2024 to 2029, the AoT planned to invest 96 billion THB in airport development, Kirati said./.
