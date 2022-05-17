Society “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” inaugurated in Hanoi The Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House on May 16 launched the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” and a room for the display of books on President Ho Chi Minh at the relic site commemorating the national leader in Hanoi.

Videos Vietnam stops Covid testing for all arrivals Vietnam dropped the COVID-19 test requirement for visitors entering the country starting May 15 as the pandemic has been brought under control.

Society Immigration Department pilots granting passports through e-portal Vietnamese citizens applying for passports without electronic chips will be able to submit their forms online and receive by post.

Society Each overseas Vietnamese should be country’s most vivid demonstration: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with some overseas Vietnamese (OV) intellectuals and young people in New York on May 15 as part of his working trip to the US and the UN.