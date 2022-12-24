Culture - Sports “Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise” winter festival opens The People’s Committee of Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 23 opened the Winter Festival themed “Sa Pa – Snowy Paradise”.

Culture - Sports Hanoi opens food, pedestrian zone on Truc Bach Lake A night-time food and pedestrian zone was officially opened on Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa, an islet on Truc Bach Lake in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district on December 23 evening.

Culture - Sports Da Nang girl crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, an English language student at Da Nang University, was crowned Miss Vietnam 2022 in the grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 23 night.