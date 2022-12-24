Algeria holds second Vietnamese martial arts tourney
The second Vietnamese martial arts championship in Algeria kicked off at Loucif Hamani Gymnasium in Tizi-Ouzou city on December 23.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh (third from right) and President of the Algeria Federation of Vietnamese Martial Arts Rabie Ait Medjber (third from left) at the opening ceremony of the championship on December 23 (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – The second Vietnamese martial arts championship in Algeria kicked off at Loucif Hamani Gymnasium in Tizi-Ouzou city on December 23.
The Algeria Federation of Vietnamese Martial Arts said the event attracted hundreds of competitors from 16 provinces and cities across the African country to select the best for coming international tournaments.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh welcomed the tourney and described it as a contributor to the friendship between the two countries' people.
He stressed that the practice of traditional martial arts of Vietnam in Algeria is a bright spot in bilateral relations, calling on the two countries to continue promoting cultural and sport exchanges.
For his part, President of the Algeria Federation of Vietnamese Martial Arts Rabie Ait Medjber noted the two countries’ long-standing multifaceted ties. He also appreciated Ambassador Vinh’s presence at the event./.