Politics UNDP, UNFPA pledge to help Vietnam in post-pandemic recovery Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang on February 10 held separate talks with Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara.

Politics Ministries, sectors responsible for law education and dissemination: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the responsibility of different ministries and sectors in educating and spreading laws while addressing a session of the Central Council for Law Education and Dissemination in Hanoi on February 10.

Politics Ten-year implementation of resolution on national defence strategy to be reviewed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 10 chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee for building a scheme to review the 10-year implementation of the Party's resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation.