Algeria hosts 20th national Vovinam championship
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – The 20th National Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts (Vovinam) Championship of Algeria has opened in Tizi-Ouzou province, gathering 559 athletes from 91 clubs across the country.
Speaking at the opening ceremony on November 11, Chairman of the Algeria Vovinam Federation (AVF) Mohamed Djouadj, said the competition is Algeria's preparation for the Africa Vovinam Championship which is scheduled to take place in Algiers on November 28.
Accordingly, 50 best athletes at the event will represent Algeria at the Africa Vovinam Championship.
Introduced to Algeria in the 1970s, Vovinam has become popular and is now practiced by over 30,000 people across the African country.
Vovinam is practiced with and without weapons. It is based on the principle of combining ‘hard’ and ‘soft’. It is not only about the training of the body, but also the mind.
It is practised in more than 60 countries and territories in the world, with millions of learners at thousands of clubs./.