Algerian Ambassador receives friendship insignia
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son (right) presents the insignia "For Peace and Friendship among Nations" to Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine was honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia on April 22 for his contributions to cooperation and friendship between the two peoples.
Addressing a Hanoi ceremony, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son said the relationship between the two countries has flourished during Boubazine’s two-year term, notably the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as significant progress in trade and investment ties.
Son spoke highly of the diplomat’s contributions to strengthening solidarity and people-to-people exchange between the two countries, and his close coordination with the VUFO, the Vietnam-Algeria Friendship Association and other agencies in organising activities to enhance mutual understanding, and contribute to fostering the bilateral relations in economy, culture and education, among other fields.
Regarding cooperation between localities, Son highlighted the ambassador's role in the establishment of the twining relationship between Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Algeria's Batna province, marking a new development in the people-to-people diplomacy between the provinces in particular, and the connection between the two countries in general.
For his part, Boubazine pledged that in any future position, he will continue to contribute to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.