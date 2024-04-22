Politics Long An people show support for Party chief’s speech on personnel work Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and applause of people from all walks of life in the southern province of Long An.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Acting President expresses gratitude to contributors to Dien Bien Phu Victory Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 21 offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Dien Bien Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.

Politics PM asks Lang Son to fully tap development resources Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the northern border province of Lang Son to maximise its development resources while addressing a conference announcing the locality’s master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050 on April 21.