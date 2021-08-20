World Berlin grants 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam The administration of Berlin city on August 19 presented 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam to support the country’s fight against the pandemic.

World Flash floods in Malaysia leave seven dead and missing Malaysian authorities said three people were killed and four were still missing after flash floods swept through a mountainous region in the northern region of the country.

World Thailand's central bank to pilot retail digital currency for public next year Thailand’s central bank said on August 19 it plans to test its retail digital currency for the public in the second quarter of 2022 as an alternative payment option.