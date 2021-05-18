Business Local fashion brands struggle to compete in domestic market A recent report on the local fashion market of the Vietnam Industry Research and Consultancy (VIRAC) found that Vietnamese fashion brands are losing out in the local market, which is increasingly dominated by international brands.

Business WB: Most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April good The World Bank in Vietnam has recently announced its updated report on Vietnam Macro Monitoring in May 2021, which states that most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April were good.

Business PM backs HCM City’s proposal to retain 23 pct of budget revenues Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has supported Ho Chi Minh City’s proposal to retain 23 percent of its budget revenues, up from the previous 18 percent, to create conditions for sustainable development.