World Indonesia says trade, investment deal with Australia takes effect An Indonesia-Australia deal that eliminates most trade tariffs between the two nations and aims to open up investment, took effect on July 5, Reuters quoted Indonesia's Trade Ministry as saying.

World Large haul of stimulants, meth seized in Myanmar Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in Shan state, the country's Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) said on July 5.

World Cambodia encourages unemployed people to take up farming Cambodia’s Agriculture Ministry has ordered its officials across the country to hold campaigns to encourage people made jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic to take up farming, Khmer Times reported July 4.