All capable localities, enterprises encouraged to help with COVID-19 vaccine purchase: official
Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong (standing) speaks at the Government's press conference on June 3 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – To acquire COVID-19 vaccines for people as soon as possible, the Government is encouraging and creating conditions for all capable localities and enterprises to join in the task, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong said on June 3.
Speaking at the Government’s monthly press conference, Cuong noted that under the Politburo and Government’s resolutions, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is tasked with importing 150 million vaccine doses to vaccinate about 70 percent of the population aged 18 and above.
He said Vietnam is one of the countries seeking access to vaccines very early, but it has not been given priority since supply is unable to meet demand and the COVID-19 situation in some countries is developing complicatedly.
Though Vietnam has ordered about 170 million vaccine doses, delayed or insufficient delivery could happen, the official went on.
Regarding the funding for vaccine procurement, Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan said the MoH estimated the costs of vaccine purchase and injection at about 25 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD). The Party and State’s viewpoint is that the State budget and legal funding sources in society will be used to buy and administer vaccines.
He added enterprises of all economic sectors, from foreign invested to private ones, have shown strong support for the COVID-19 vaccine fund.
As of late June 3, Vietnam reported 8,063 cases of COVID-19, with 4,955 domestic infections recorded since April 27, when the ongoing outbreak began. The number of recoveries stood at 3,085 while the death toll was 49./.