Health Vietnam reports another COVID-19-related death Another person has died of end-stage chronic renal failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and COVID-19, marking the eighth COVID-19-related death in Vietnam so far and the second on August 4.

Health Another patient dies of end-stage chronic kidney failure, COVID-19 A 62-year-old woman residing in Hoa Vang district of central Da Nang city died of end-stage chronic kidney failure, septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction and COVID-19 on early August 4.

Health Infographic COVID-19 developments in Vietnam As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.

Health First field hospital helps Da Nang fight COVID-19 On August 1, Hoa Vang District Medical Centre in Thach Nham Dong village, Hoa Nhon commune, Hoa Vang district was turned into a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment.