Society Hanoi active in implementing UCCN commitments Hanoi, which has joined the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for four years, is actively implementing its committed initiatives, including three at local level and three at international level.

Society Master plan for social assistance facilities network for 2021-2030 period approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a master plan for the development of a network of social assistance facilities for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Society Hundreds of entries vie for prizes at handicraft product design contest The Industry and Trade Department of Hanoi on August 17 judged entries sent to the city’s handicraft product design contest in 2023 which was launched in the locality from March this year.

Society Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway to open to traffic on National Day The Nghi Son - Dien Chau section of the eastern North - South Expressway, implemented from 2017 to 2020, is being accelerated by investors and contractors so it may be opened to traffic on National Day (September 2), following directives from the Government and the Ministry of Transport.