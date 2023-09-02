All four Vietnamese students win medals at Int’l Olympiad in Informatics
All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2023 have secured medals, comprising one gold, two silver, and one bronze, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) said on September 2.
The four Vietnamese students competing at the International Olympiad in Informatics 2023. From left: Nguyen Duc Thang, Nguyen Quang Minh, Nguyen Ngoc Dang Khoa, and Tran Xuan Bach. (Photo: MoET)
The gold medalist is Nguyen Ngoc Dang Khoa, a 11th grader of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science (HUS) under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.
Those obtaining silver medals are Tran Xuan Bach, a 12th grader of the HUS High School for Gifted Students, and Nguyen Duc Thang, an 11th grader of the Hung Vuong High School for Gifted Students in Phu Tho province.
Nguyen Quang Minh, a 12th grader of the HUS High School for Gifted Students, won the bronze medal.
The 35th IOI is taking place in person in Szeged city Hungary from August 28 to September 4. Among the 351 participants from 89 countries and territories, 178 have obtained medals, consisting of 30 gold, 58 silver, and 90 bronze, while 40 been granted certificates of merit.
With all of its members winning medals, the Vietnamese team is among the nine countries and territories showing high results at the Olympiad, according to the MoET./.