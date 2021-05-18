All localities resolved to organise elections on schedule, successfully: NA leader
Chairman of the 14th National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also head of the National Election Council, chaired a national teleconference on May 18 to review preparations for the coming elections.
(Photo: VNA)
The top legislator said the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 - 2026 tenure are a significant political event of the country, and that all the preparations have basically been completed and ready for the election day, May 23.
Even the localities facing the most disadvantages at present like northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces and central Da Nang city, which are witnessing complex COVID-19 developments, have also shown their determination to organise the elections on schedule and successfully, he said, describing that as a very strong political resolve.
With regard to COVID-19 prevention and control, Hue said all the personnel involved in the election preparations have undergone testing, and they are receiving vaccinations, especially in high-risk areas. The inoculations have also been provided for the candidates.
He asked for flexibility in arranging polling stations in the places with social distancing imposed, concentrated quarantine sites, and locked-down areas.
The NA leader also agreed with some localities’ proposal on holding early voting in the areas with a complicated COVID-19 situation, stressing the determination that no localities or constituencies have to hold voting behind schedule./.