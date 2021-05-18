Politics Official: Vietnam attaches importance to youth development Permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy, who is also Vice Chairman of the NA’s Young Parliamentarians Group, has said Vietnam attaches importance to promoting youth development.

Culture - Sports Stamp collections featuring President Ho Chi Minh Late President Ho Chi Minh is a great inspiration for Vietnamese stamp artists with his image repeatedly showing up on thousands of postage stamps issued by the Vietnam Post.

Politics HCM City’s ethnic minorities looking forward to big national festival The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure is fast approaching. As part of preparations, local authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been busy raising awareness among ethnic minority groups living in the city to ensure they exercise their right to vote.

Politics Vietnam attends IPU's virtual meeting on peace, security issues Vietnam lauds efforts of the international community, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in raising awareness and actions of parliaments, governments and people about peace and security issues caused by climate change, said permanent member of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.