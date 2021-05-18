The top legislator said all the preparations for the election have basically been completed and ready for the election day, May 23.

With regard to COVID-19 prevention and control, Hue said all the personnel involved in the election preparations have undergone testing, and they are receiving vaccinations, especially in high-risk areas. The inoculations have also been provided for the candidates.

He asked for flexibility in arranging polling stations in the places with social distancing imposed, concentrated quarantine sites, and locked-down areas.

The legislative leader also agreed with some localities’ proposal on holding early voting in the areas with a complicated COVID-19 situation. He stressed the determination that no localities or constituencies have to hold voting behind schedule./.

