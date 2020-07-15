Business Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025 Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Business Ministry proposes reopening international flights in August The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Prime Minister allow the resumption of commercial flights between Vietnam and certain other countries in August.

Business CAAV takes solutions to reduce congestion and flight cancellation The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued official dispatch No 2947/CHK-VTHK requiring regional airport authorities and airlines to perform their tasks in the phase of renovating and upgrading the runway and taxiway systems at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Business Ministry moves to retrieve peppercorn exports stuck in Nepal The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is working with Nepalese authorities to bring home 58 containers of peppercorn stuck in the country after it recently banned imports of the commodity.