All of administrative procedures in banking sector to be handled online
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a decision on digital transformation plan in 2022, under which all of the administrative procedures are to be handled online.
Under Decision No. 1097/QD-NHNN, about 65-70 percent of people from 15 years old will have accounts at banks or credit organisations.
The sector will work to integrate all of its public services on the National Public Service Portal, and coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to promote cashless payment.
It will also step up data sharing with other State agencies through platforms, with contacts of officials in charge of the issue to be publicised, according to the document./.