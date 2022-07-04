Business Aquatic exports spike 40% in H1 Vietnam’s aquatic exports spiked 40% year-on-year to reach nearly 5.8 billion USD in the first half of 2022, the Vietnamese Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Rules on business in prize electronic games for foreigners The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular guiding the implementation of some articles of the Government’s Decree No. 121/2021/ND-CP on business in prize electronic games for foreigners in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,121 VND/USD on July 4, up 9 VND from the last working day in previous week (July 1).