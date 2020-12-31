Society Can Tho, India to boost ties in education, healthcare, IT A leader from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Indian Consul General in HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi have expressed a wish to boost bilateral ties across education, health care, and information technology.

Society Legal proceedings started against COVID-19 Patient 1440 Director of An Giang province’s Department of Public Security, Col. Dinh Van Noi, announced on December 30 that the department’s Investigation Security Agency has issued a decision to begin legal proceedings in a case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam in the local district of An Phu on December 24.

Society HCM City's bus stations to sell Tet tickets next month Mien Tay (Western) and Mien Dong (Eastern) bus stations in Ho Chi Minh City will begin selling Tet (Lunar New Year) tickets next month at prices 40-60 percent higher than on normal days.

Society Camera systems installed to help detect illegal border trespassing Camera systems have been installed along the border line to monitor and detect the illegal trespassing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Major General Le Quang Dao, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard High Command, has revealed.