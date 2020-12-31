All of imported frozen food samples in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The tests of all of the 100 samples of imported frozen food in Ho Chi Minh City have turned out negative for the corona virus SARS-CoV-2, the municipal Food Safety Management Authority said on December 30.
The testing was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health, the HCM City People’s Committee, and the Food Safety Management Authority.
A total of eight working groups had been established to collect the samples that were tested by the city Institute of Public Health.
Earlier, the novel coronavirus had been detected on the packaging of imported frozen food in some countries.
As of December 30 evening, the total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam had risen to 1,456, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the infections, 693 are domestically-transmitted cases. The fatalities stand still at 35.
Among the active patients, 10 people tested negative for the virus once, 10 others twice and 10 thrice./.