Gen. To Lam presents gifts to policy beneficiaries in Quanh Thanh ward (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The All People’s Security Safeguard Festival was held in Hanoi's Quan Thanh ward on August 17, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day, the 77th traditional day of the People’s Public Security, and the 17th anniversary of All People’s Security Safeguard Festival.



Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hailed the festival for pooling the collective power of the entire political system and people from walks of life to maintain political stability and socio-economic development.



He stressed that the festival demonstrates the spirit of solidarity and public trust on leadership of Party committees, authorities and local public security forces, contributing to ensuring security and order in any circumstance.



Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the ward Vo Hong Vinh said local authorities regularly raise public awareness of Party's policies and guidelines, State's laws as well as actively fight crimes and social evils there.



On the occasion, Gen. Lam presented certificates of merit and insignia to Quan Thanh ward in honour of its outstanding achievements in the “All people safeguard national security” movement.



He also handed over 20 gifts to poor families in the locality.



Hanoi authorities granted 10 gifts to individuals who contributed to the movement./.