All resources should be promoted for national construction and protection: President

It is necessary to bring into play the strength of the whole nation and political system, make full use of support from the international community and promote all resources and creativeness of the people in building and safeguarding the Fatherland, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while chairing a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to discuss theoretical and practical issues on the protection of the Fatherland in the new situation.