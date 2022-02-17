Passengers at Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified aviation authorities and airlines of countries and territories of the resumption of regular international passenger flights to Vietnam.

The CAAV has asked the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to issue a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) on the lifting of all restrictions on international flights from February 15, returning to the normal situation as before the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the authority, limits on the number of inbound and outbound international flights in Vietnam will be cleared.

Domestic travel demand surged during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday as overloading was reported in some locations, particularly Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Preparations have been made since mid-2021 for the lifting of restrictions in the fourth quarter of the year, starting with the domestic market.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has agreed with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s plan to reopen tourism activities from March 15 in the context of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAAV has proactively reported to the Ministry of Transport on domestic and international air route resumption plans as well as preparing equipment and personnel to meet demand and ensure aviation safety and security./.