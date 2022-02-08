Society Students back to school after long period of online learning Face-to-face learning have been resumed for pupils and pre-school children nationwide from February 7 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.

Society Over 96 percent of Hanoi workers return to work after Tet holiday As of 10am on February 7, or the first working day following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, 90.24 percent of plants in Hanoi had resumed operations, and 96.13 percent of workers had returned to work, according to the Hanoi Federation of Labour.

Society Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers join charity trip in South Sudan The level-2 field hospital No.3 of Vietnam engaging in the United Nations peacekeeping mission together with Ghana’s Formed Police Unit (FPU) recently arranged the first charity trip of the year to Bentiu Central Prison in South Sudan.