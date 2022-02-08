All schools to open within this month: Ministry
All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month after closure for months to help contain COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Education and Training revealed on February 7 night.
All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – All the 63 cities and provinces in the country have plans to reopen schools within this month after closure for months to help contain COVID-19 spread, the Ministry of Education and Training revealed on February 7 night.
All higher education institutions have developed plans to welcome back their students from February 14.
Previously, all high school students nationwide returned to in-person learning on February 7.
Students have their body temperature checked and use hand sanitiser before entering a school. (Photo: VNA)Provincial departments of education and training across the country have been assigned to provide guidelines and scenarios for schools to deal with potential COVID-19 outbreaks and support schools and families to devise specific teaching plans suitable for each region and students in need.
Schools, meanwhile, have been asked to provide mental health counselling services for students, strengthen their physical activities and fitness programmes, and help them revise lessons after months of remote learning./.