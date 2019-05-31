Vietnamese students participating in the contest (Photo: VNA)

All the seven Vietnamese students participating at the recent 2019 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad won silver medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.The winners are three 11th graders and four 12th graders from Hanoi, northern Hung Yen and Nam Dinh provinces, and central provinces of Nghe An and Quang Tri.This year’s contest was hosted by Russia, drawing 660 contestants from 31 countries and territories. The Vietnamese team finished eighth.Last year, Vietnam won one gold, four silver and three bronze medals, standing third after China and Russia.-VNA