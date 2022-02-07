All students in HCM City to go back to school by Feb. 14 at the latest
About 1.7 million students of all grades in Ho Chi Minh City are expected to return to school by February 14 at the latest, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.
On February 7, the first day after the Lunar New Year holiday, students from the 7th to 12th grades in the southern hub continue in-person learning, which has been resumed for them since early January.
Meanwhile, kindergartens and primary schools will reopen on February 14.
Notably, primary school students are allowed to directly attend school on a voluntary basis, and schools were told to organise educational activities in a way that matches the pandemic situation in the places they are located in.
HCM City has been classified as a “green” zone, equivalent to Level 1 - the lowest in the four-level pandemic scale, for five consecutive weeks, the municipal People’s Committee announced on February 5./.