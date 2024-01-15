Area affected by tsunami following earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has officially confirmed that all Vietnamese apprentices in the Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa remain safe following the earthquake on January 1.



On January 15, the embassy announced ongoing efforts to assist Vietnamese workers in resettling their lives in the affected prefecture.



Phan Tien Hoang, First Secretary and head of the embassy’s Labour Management Department, assured that since the earthquake occurred, the embassy has been actively gathering information about Vietnamese workers. They have been providing relief supplies and collaborating with labour unions to relocate workers to safe shelters.



He noted that a majority of Japanese firms in Ishikawa have expressed their continued interest in hiring Vietnamese workers to contribute to reconstruction efforts.



The embassy urged the Organisation for Technical Intern Training (OTIT) of Japan to expedite support measures for foreign workers, including those from Vietnam.



The OTIT said in cases enterprises require an extended period to resume operations, labour unions will consider finding new jobs for apprentices, and the OTIT commits to expediting this process as quickly as possible.



Additionally, the OTIT has posted information on its official website in multiple languages, including Vietnamese, along with contact numbers for foreign apprentices to reach out in case of difficulties./.