Vietnamese national football players arrive at Tokyo, Japan, on March 26 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – All players and most of the coaching staff members of the Vietnamese national football team have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus after they arrived at Narita International Airport on March 26 morning to prepare for the final World Cup 2022 qualifier match with hosts Japan.



Because language assistant Le Huy Khoa tested positive for the virus, the players sitting near him on the plane were asked by the Japanese side to separate into another group for monitoring.



The Vietnamese team suffered a serious loss in terms of personnel when many players can not play the match as they were infected with COVID-19, suffered injury or received two yellow cards. Therefore, coach Park Hang-seo will surely face many difficulties if any more players in the above group contract COVID-19.



However, good news for Vietnamese fans is that the team will welcome the return of goalkeeper Dang Van Lam after a period of convalescence. Lam, who is playing for Japan's Cerezo Osaka Club, will join 20 other players at a hotel in Tokyo.



At the request of the Japan Football Federation (JFA), all activities of the Vietnamese team will take place under the "closed bubble" model during the competition in the country.



Coach Park and his players are expected to have three training sessions at Saitama Stadium before entering the match against hosts Japan at the stadium on March 29./.