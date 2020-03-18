World Indonesia to suspend visa exemption policy over COVID-19 concerns Indonesia plans to halt its visa exemption policy for citizens of all countries for one month and expand restrictions for those who have travelled to some of the world's countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to curb the disease’s spread in the country.

World Cambodia’s construction sector remains stable The Cambodian Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction said the construction industry in the country remains stable despite a serious downturn facing many sectors globally due to impact of COVID-19.

World Philippines closes all airports on Luzon to curb COVID-19 The Philippine Department of Transportation announced on March 17 that it will close all airports on Luzon island, starting from March 20.