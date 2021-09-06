Business Businesses advised to find potential partners to increase exports to UK Vietnamese agricultural product exporters that want to establish long-term business relationship with the UK need to have appropriate strategies, and approach potential partners in order to take advantage of export opportunities to this important market – the second biggest economy in Europe, advised Nguyen Canh Cuong, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in the UK, at a recent consulting webinar.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND after National Day holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,106 VND/USD on September 6, down 3 VND from the rate set on the day before the four-day National Day holiday (September 1).

Business Infographic FDI attraction in eight months tops 19 billion USD Vietnam reeled in more than 19 billion USD from FDI attraction in the first eight months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.