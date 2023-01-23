Destinations Hanoi - City of peace The Trip Advisor website ranked Hanoi in the top 25 most popular travel destinations in Asia and 25 most popular tourist destinations in the world, while Time Magazine in the US voted it one of three destinations in Vietnam in the top 100 most wonderful places in the world.

Destinations Son Tra peninsula – A must-see in central Da Nang city Located just 10km from the centre of Da Nang, Son Tra is the only peninsula in Vietnam that boasts a natural forest ecosystem linked with the sea, and it has become an ideal destination for holidaymakers.

Destinations Pai Lung offers travel lovers memorable experience Shaped like a question mark on Road 4C, Pai Lung Slope in Pai Lung commune of Dong Van district, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, offers visitors not only beautiful scenery but also a memorable experience to discover the story behind the nickname Road of Happiness.

Travel Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.