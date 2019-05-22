Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 17:28:25

Travel

Alluring Tam Coc in ripe rice season

A tourism week is taking place in Tam Coc, Ninh Binh province, aiming to promote tourism in the locality during the summer when rice fields turn bright yellow and look majestic, romantic and poetic.

