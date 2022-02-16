Almost all fishing boats in Kien Giang equipped with monitoring devices
Up to 3,664 out of 3,666 fishing boats in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have been equipped with monitoring devices, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.
Owners of the remaining two boats are preparing for the installation, according to the department.
Local competent agencies have also intensified the management and control of the boats operating at sea, as well as their supply to processing factories. The agencies have also granted certificates of food safety and product origin for export to Europe.
Synchronous measures have been taken to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).
Last year, the local fishery sector coordinated with border and coast guard forces to handle 15 out of 44 cases of violations, and provided consultancy for the Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee to handle 11 boats with a total fine of 7.7 billion VND (338,460 USD).
Kien Giang’s efforts in the IUU combat paid off as no violations have been found since September 2021.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Huu Toan said Kien Giang will work to deal with shortcomings in the IUU fight this year, step up the communication work, and enhance coordination with competent agencies in the investigation, verification and settlement of violations./.