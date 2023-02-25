Business Vietnam, Netherlands exalt smart agricultural collaboration Vietnam and the Netherlands agreed to promote cooperation in innovation and creative agriculture during a working visit of Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung to the European country from February 21-23.

Business MoF proposes decree amendment to allow bond payment conversions Due to the stagnant bond market, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed a decree amendment to allow enterprises to convert bond payments into assets, including real estate.

Business 197 enterprises receive High Quality Product - Global Integration Standards certificates Amid international economic integration, it is vital for farm producers and retailers to meet internationally recognised standards to gain access to local and international markets, experts said.