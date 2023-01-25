Inside Hang Tien Cave (Photo: Oxalis Adventures-Ryan Deboodt/VietnamPlus)

Quang Binh (VNA) - Tien Cave, which is one of the most popular caves in the central province of Quang Binh, was explored by the British Cave Research Association for the first time in 1994, and officially put into service in 2015.



Located in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, it is the last and the largest of its kind in the Tu Lan cave system with amazing stalactites resembling terraced fields. Sun rays shining through the cave create an abundance of plants, making Tien Cave truly a unique and majestic picture of nature.



It is a dry spiral cave connected to Tu Lan cave and lies about 100km from Phong Nha cave.



Tien cave is located amidst large mountains and dense forests, so before reaching the cave, visitors will have to cross the forests and streams, then walk along the trails.



Its name stems from mystery. Legend has it that fairies from the heaven descended to this land, and were so busy sightseeing they forgot their way back. Cao Quang people discovered this place centuries ago and make it a sacred place to carry out important rituals in their spiritual life, including praying for rain and peace. The sacred and mysterious factors retain this scenic beauty’s ancient and wild characteristics.



With a total length of nearly 3 km, Tien Cave consists of two branches, Tien 1 and Tien 2, separated by a primeval forest with many ancient trees.



Due to the geological structure, both branches are divided into sections. The ceiling of the cave is 30-100 metres high. On the ceiling and the walls of the cave are colourful and unique shapes.



The entrance to Tien 1 branch is very wide, dome-shaped with a height of nearly 70 metres and a width of 50 metres. The most impressive feature of Tien 1 branch is stalactites lying on top of one another like terraced fields.



The floor looks like undulating waves and on rainy days it appears to be covered with a layer of fine sand stretching beside the stalactites.



Particularly, thanks to the sunlight shining inside, the flora in Tien 1 branch develops quite well, contributing to the creation of a colorful picture of nature.



Along with Tien 1 branch, Tien 2 branch is called "unknown paradise" in the mountainous area of Cao Quang commune. This is the last of the Tu Lan cave system, outside the premises of the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. It has a length of 2,519 metres with the deepest place lying 94 metres under the ground.



The entrance to the branch is quite narrow, only 1.5 metres, with a height of about 3 metres. The main arch of the cave is about 400 metres long and nearly 30 metres high.



The most striking feature of Tien 2 is the strange stone fringe pattern on the ceiling. Many patterns have beautiful stalactite walls.



Currently, the Tien Cave discovery services include a day tour, a two-day-and-one-night tour, and a series of tours to Tu Lan cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.



The services are only available from November to the end of August. Monsoon rains in September and October suspend the provision of the services.



Quang Binh boasts rich tourism resources for Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park and the world’s largest cave Son Doong.



The province also has the longest coastline in Vietnam, with beautiful beaches and special seafood. It was chosen as a site for the Hollywood blockbuster movie “Kong: Skull Island”, enabling Quang Binh to attract more tourists from all parts of the world./.

VNA