Business RoK splashes cash on Vietnamese realty market Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean (RoK) in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Outstanding value of corporate bonds equals 3 percent of total outstanding credit Total outstanding value of corporate bonds by the end of April 2022 reached 320.4 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD), accounting for a small proportion of the country’s total outstanding credit of 2.86 percent, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Legal framework for securities, corporate bond investment, business strengthened: SBV Governor Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has submitted a report to National Assembly (NA) deputies on issues raised during the Question-and-Answer session, including credit management and control in potentially risky areas, especially securities lending, corporate bond issuance and real estate.