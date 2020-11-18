Politics Vietnam - Bulgaria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association (VBFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in coordination with the Embassy of Bulgaria in Vietnam held a ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (1950-2020).

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government andff the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 - 2020)

Politics National election slated for May 23, 2021 The national election will be held on May 23, 2021, which falls on Sunday, as agreed by legislators during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly that concluded on November 17.

Politics Government looks to create new driver for Vietnam-Laos cooperation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting with ministries and sectors on November 17 to review Vietnam-Laos cooperation and discuss preparations for the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee slated for early December in Hanoi.