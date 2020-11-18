Ambassador bolsters cooperation between Vietnam, Argentina national radio stations
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 17 had a working session with Alejandro Pont Lezica, Director of the Radio Nacional Argentina (RNA), to discuss further cooperation between the Argentine national radio station and Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (right) meets with Alejandro Pont Lezica, Director of the Radio Nacional Argentina (RNA) on November 17. (Photo: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) – Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 17 had a working session with Alejandro Pont Lezica, Director of the Radio Nacional Argentina (RNA), to discuss further cooperation between the Argentine national radio station and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Thanh highly valued the practical and effective partnership between RNA and VOV over recent years which has allowed Vietnam and Argentina to promote their natural landscapes and people among each other.
Thanh and Lezica agreed that the two national radio stations will continue implementing their agreement in the coming time, particularly in the joint production of the radio exchange programmes “Argentina Saluda a Vietnam” (Argentina greets Vietnam) and “Vietnam Saluda a Argentina” (Vietnam greets Argentina).
The two sides also agreed to add content on economy, trade and investment between the two countries to the exchange programmes and accelerated promotion of Vietnamese and Argentine people, natural and cultural heritage, music, cuisine among others on RNA and VOV’s official websites to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.
The two radio stations will also foster experience exchange and cooperate in producing joint programmes./.