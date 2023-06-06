Ambassador calls for more investment from Japan’s Tochigi prefecture
An investment promotion seminar was held in Tochigi prefecture of Japan on June 5 under the chair of Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and Tochigi Deputy Governor Suenaga Hiroyuki.
The meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and Tochigi Governor Fukuda Tomikazu on June 5. (Photo: VNA)
Highlighting the two countries’ sound cooperation, Hieu expressed his hope that Tochigi will step up partnerships with and investment in Vietnam in the high technology sector as well as the fields in which the Southeast Asian nation has great demand such as semiconductor and fuel cell industries, logistics, health care, and labour cooperation.
Participants in the event spoke highly of Vietnam’s potential, noting that Vietnamese workers trained in Japan are gradually meeting high requirements from Japanese businesses and they will be the main source of manpower for Tochigi firms to expand operations in Vietnam.
The same day, Hieu had a meeting with Tochigi Governor Fukuda Tomikazu.
They noted with satisfaction that the Vietnam - Japan relationship is now at its prime, and collaboration between Tochigi and Vietnamese localities is also thriving, especially since Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to the prefecture in 2021.
Hieu held that there remains huge potential for Tochigi’s ties with Vietnam to grow further, adding he hopes the prefecture’s leaders will promote the signing of cooperation deals with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and Vinh Phuc province of Vietnam.
The diplomat also suggested the two sides strengthen links in the fields matching Tochigi’s strength and Vietnam’s demand and potential.
Also on June 5, Hieu and Fukuda attended a ceremony marking the establishment of the Tochigi office of the FPT Japan Joint Stock Company.
The ambassador hailed the success of FPT Japan, which has invested in Japan since 2005 and now opens its 15th branch in the Northeast Asian country in Tochigi.
He hoped that Vietnamese IT companies in Japan, including FPT, will grow more strongly and cooperate fruitfully with Japanese partners to contribute to the development of the IT industry as well as Tochigi and other Japanese localities, and also help bring the successful technologies and IT applications in Japan to Vietnam to help with the homeland’s socio-economic development./.