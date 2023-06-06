Videos Durian, coconut expected to join “1-bln-USD” export club The export of durian and coconut is expected to hit 1 billion USD this year thanks to increasing demand from China, according to experts.

Business Vietnamese authorities move to facilitate farm produce exports to China A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam has visited and held meetings with the administrations and customs departments of China’s Guangxi and Yunnan provinces in an effort to facilitate farm produce exports via northern border gates of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese, Turkish national flag carriers sign codeshare agreement Vietnam's national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, and its Turkish counterpart Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement, aiming to offer passengers with more flexible, diverse flights between the two countries and their adjacent regions.