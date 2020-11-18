World RCEP to bring significant benefits to members: experts The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries on November 15, would bring economic benefits to these countries and help strengthen regional integration, experts have said.

ASEAN ASEAN works to promote rights of women, children A virtual launch ceremony was held on November 17 for the regional report on promoting sustainable integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

World Japanese ambassador to ASEAN speaks of Vietnam’s excellent role Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira has spoken highly of the role of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020 with the successful organisation of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings despite of COVID-19.

World Foreign officials, media highlight signing of RCEP Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Peter Altmaier has welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement between 15 signatories in Asia-Pacific.