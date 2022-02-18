Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang begins tenure as head of Vietnam's permanent delegation to UN
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang began his tenure as Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in New York on February 17.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang begins his tenure as Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang began his tenure as Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) in New York on February 17.
He received a decision of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc appointing him to the post on January 20.
The 45-year-old diplomat has many years of experience in multilateral diplomacy. He worked at the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN in the 2007-2010 period, and held the position of political coordinator when Vietnam served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time in the 2008-2009 term.
He was appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in March 2021.
Giang has also held many positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including secretary and assistant to the Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs./.