Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung encourages young Vietnam ese footballers playing for Korean clubs (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung has met with young Vietnamese footballers and leaders of some Korean football clubs to encourage the players to show their best performance and ask for the clubs' support to them before the K-League 2 tournament officially kick off in early March.



The Ambassador expressed his delight at three Vietnamese footballers playing in the RoK's tournament in 2023, saying that they are considered “sports ambassadors”, contributing to strengthening the two countries' ties.



He suggested them exert efforts to practise while learning more the Korean language so as to quickly integrate into their teams.



At the meetings, leaders of the Cheonan City and Seoul E-land football clubs spoke highly of the young Vietnamese players’ skills, and promised to create the best possible conditions for the players during their time at the clubs.



They said they will make efforts to contribute to the sound relationship between the two countries through practical activities from the clubs.



Vietnamese striker Nguyen Van Toan is playing for Seoul E-land, while striker Vu Minh Hieu and defender Nguyen Canh Anh are in the blue jersey of Cheonan City FC in this year's tournament that kicks off in early March./.