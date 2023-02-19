Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (fourth from left) and the France-Vietnam Medical Federation's delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang lauded the contributions of the France-Vietnam Medical Federation to bilateral healthcare ties at a reception for the federation’s delegation on February 17.

The ambassador highlighted the federation's support for Vietnam's health sector in human resources training, technical assistance and donation of equipment for the country’s health facilities.



In particular, the federation has made great efforts in seeking vaccine supplies and medical equipment to help with Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thang suggested the federation actively participate in major activities in Vietnam-France relations in 2023 such as the 12th meeting on decentralised cooperation between the two countries in Hanoi, celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership. The ambassador affirmed that he is always ready to cooperate with the federation in implementing activities in the coming time.

For their part, the delegates of France-Vietnam Medical Federation expressed their wish to continue to receive the support of the Vietnamese Government in general and the Vietnamese Embassy in France in particular in carrying out collaboration projects and activities.

Founded in 2015, the federation groups about 25 associations in France, including medical associations, health care experts, investment funds, pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, and French and Vietnamese French doctors in France./