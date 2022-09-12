Ambassador pays tribute to Russian expert in Vietnamese studies
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi led a delegation from the embassy and the Vietnamese community in the country to pay tribute to Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, at a memorial service for the deceased in Moscow on September 11.
Extending his deep condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Russian expert, Khoi affirmed that Lokshin is a close friend of Vietnam and will be remembered by the Vietnamese people as a fighter for peace and justice.
Lokshin passed away on September 7 at the age of 84, following a long period illness.
Lokshin, a renowned expert on in the East Sea issues and a leading scholar from the Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, directly participated in organising mass movements in Russia for unity with the Vietnamese people and coordinated them with socialist movements in other countries in order to call for an end to the war in Vietnam during the 1965-1973 period.
He had worked as Vice President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association since 2007.
Lokshin is also one of the authors of history books, including those on Vietnam, and the author of many articles on the national liberation movement in Southern Vietnam.
With the significant contributions to people-to-people exchange, scientific activities and the Vietnam-Russia relations, the expert has been honoured with the friendship order between nations of the Soviet Union.
He was also awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State twice, and other medals./.