Ambassador promotes business cooperation with Venezuelan state
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen (centre) at his meeting with Governor of Trujillo Henry Rangel Silva (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen made a working trip to Trujillo state from March 25 to 28 to promote business connection and cooperation between Vietnamese and Venezuelan enterprises.
Hosting the Vietnamese diplomat, Governor of Trujillo Henry Rangel Silva affirmed Duyen’s visit is a boost to Vietnam – Venezuela collaboration prospect in trade and investment.
With its rich soil, Trujillo shares similarities with Vietnam in the development of agriculture, animal husbandry, and tourism, the governor said, stating that the state wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience to further tap into its own potentials and develop local rice projects.
For his part, Duyen highlighted his wish to discuss multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Trujillo.
He hoped that with assistance from the Venezuela-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET), the sides will step up join projects in economy, trade, investment, and agriculture.
As part of the trip, the embassy organised a workshop on Venezuela’s economic, trade, investment policies as well as opportunities for Vietnam in investment and expansion of labour and export market. The event gathered representatives from the Trujillo administration, the CAVENVIET and about 30 local companies.
Addressing the workshop, Duyen introduced Vietnam’s strengths in the export of rice, coffee, peppercorns, mobile phone-electronic components, apparel and aquatic products.
The ambassador affirmed Vietnam is willing to share its reform experience to help Venezuela implement economic reform, including the development of agriculture.
Vietnam has strengths in farming production experience, human resources, techniques and varieties, while Venezuela boasts advantages regarding soil, climate, and market, therefore Vietnam pays significant attention to agricultural cooperation with Venezuela, Duyen stated./.