Politics Prime Minister suggests Hanoi develop satellite cities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Hanoi should pay more attention to developing satellite cities and expand the capital to both the north and the west, while continuing to build a green and clean city, during a working session on March 28 with key officials of the capital city.

Politics New perceptions, mindset about Vietnam’s national defence The new perceptions and mindset about Vietnam’s national defence were presented by Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of Politburo, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, and Deputy Minister of National Defence, at a teleconference on March 28.

Politics PM stresses key components of development strategy for next 10 years Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pointed out the three key components of the socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 while speaking on the second day of a national teleconference on March 28.

Politics State’s personnel affairs to be tabled at National Assembly next week The National Assembly (NA) is set to consider personnel issues related to key positions in the State apparatus during the second working week of its 11th session.