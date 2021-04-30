Politics Vietnam convenes meeting to review Month of UNSC Presidency Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on April 29 chaired a meeting to review activities during the Month of Vietnam’s Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April.

Politics Vietnam reaches new milestone in diplomacy As the final minutes of the meeting concluding Vietnam’s Month of Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) clocked in, the country could be proud of reaching a new milestone in its diplomacy via successfully assuming the role of UNSC Chair for the second time, as part of its stint as a non-permanent member of the council in 2020-2021.

Politics Vietnam, Hong Kong foster collaboration Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong Pham Binh Dam on April 29 was received by Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, as he began his tenure in the Chinese special administrative region.

Politics Vietnam resolutely rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban: Deputy Spokesman Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet underlined Vietnam’s objection to China’s recent fishing ban while detailing Vietnam’s viewpoints on several issues related to the East Sea at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 29.